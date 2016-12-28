Eight Highlights of the 2016 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Sale

The 2016 Barret-Jackson Las Vegas sale had more stories to tell than just that of a low-mileage 1990 Corvette ZR-1 sold for well below its original price. Here are a few more highlights:

Best Buy: 2002 Dodge Viper GTS Final Edition

Sold at $37,400

S/N 1B3ER69EX2V102636

Viper Red with white stripes over black interior. 8.0-liter, 450-hp, OHV V-10. Six-speed manual transmission. One of 360 Final Edition GTS models produced to close out production of the second-generation Viper. Exterior and interior in very good condition, but showing minor signs of use. Aftermarket stereo and chrome wheels. Tidy engine bay but not detailed.

If you’re one to lament the techno-nannies in today’s supercars, may we interest you in a second-generation Viper GTS? There’s no traction or stability control, no sport mode, and no paddle-shift transmission to be found here. Performance is still respectable, with a 4.0-second 0 to 60 mph time and quarter-mile runs in the 12s, and the Shelby Daytona Coupe-inspired styling still draws a crowd. $37,000 for a Final Edition version is cheap today and will look like an outright bargain in the near future, especially with the demise of the Viper model.

1988 Cadillac Allante

Sold at $5,500

S/N 1G6VR3177JU100568

Euro Red over cream leather interior. 4.1-liter, 170-hp, OHV V-8. Four-speed automatic transmission. Very good paint and interior, clean engine compartment. Just over 31,000 miles showing on the odometer. The car’s original owner is said to have kept it for over 20 years, now on owner number three. Recently serviced.

The Allante was built to go head-to-head with Benz’ SL and Jaguar’s XJS, but with roughly 20,000 sold in total, it never quite met that goal. Pininfarina designed and built Allante bodies in Turin, Italy which were then flown across the Atlantic in specially-equipped 747 aircraft to be mated with their chassis. This Allante presents very well and appears to have been well-kept, even though it later examples have more power. This was nearly a $60,000 car in 1988, at $5,500 today we’ll call it well bought.

1978 Plymouth Volare “Kit Car”

Sold at $12,100

S/N HL29L8B389822

Blue over blue interior. 360-ci, 170-hp, OHV V-8. Three-speed automatic transmission. Said to be garage-kept by the same owner since 1985 in sunny, dry Arizona. Two-tone paint and graphics present very well, has Kit Car package – one of just 247 built. Comes with original window sticker and other memorabilia.

The Volare (also branded as the Dodge Aspen) was a compact coupe that won Motor Trend’s 1976 Car of the Year award. With the optional 360-ci V-8, the car was about as quick as the contemporary malaise-era Camaro Z/28 or Corvette L88, but it was the Kit Car package that took things to the next level with Richard Petty-inspired graphics (included in the trunk for the owner to apply), fender flares, NASCAR-style metal windshield tie-downs and deleted hub caps. If you wanted one, here it was.

1991 Nissan Skyline GT-R

Sold at $33,000

S/N BNR32-014229

Gun-metal grey over grey interior. 2.6-liter, 276-hp, turbocharged, DOHC I-6. Five-speed manual transmission. Recently imported from Japan and said to be titled and ready to use in the U.S. under the 25-year federal exemption law. Very good paint and interior with typical modifications for this model including aftermarket steering wheel, wheels and exhaust. All-wheel drive and four-wheel steering – a very advanced sports coupe for its day.

Although the U.S. received some exceptional sports cars from Japan in the 1990s, some were destined to be forbidden fruit for those on the wrong shore of the Pacific Ocean. Among them, the Nissan GT-R – a tech-laden supercoupe that rose to U.S. popularity through the Gran Turismo video game franchise. Many who grew up driving the digital version are now able to put the real thing in their garage and are spending real money to do it.

1966 Pontiac GTO

Sold at $39,600

S/N 242176P105494

Blue exterior over turquoise interior. 389-ci 360-hp, OHV V-8. Four-speed manual transmission. Excellent paint and interior in original colors. Recent frame-off restoration to a very high standard. Matching numbers engine and transmission with Tri-Power three-carb setup added to spec. Includes original window sticker, sales brochure and jack. Ready to drive and show anywhere.

The Goat in an attractive spec and color combination. This 1966 GTO is from the third year of production and features the revised interior and rear fenders indicative of that model year. While the car is not originally a Tri-Power car, this upgrade is reversible and makes a real difference in both show and go. In the classic muscle car game, matching numbers, and strong provenance are the winning formula. This Goat had both.

1960 Jaguar MKII

Sold at $46,200

S/N H032170

Silver and black over red interior. 2.4-liter, 120-hp, DOHC I-6. Four-speed manual transmission. Displaying 63 miles since a complete restoration, exterior, interior and engine present in excellent condition. Includes a Jaguar Heritage Certificate to verify matching numbers engine and transmission, as well as original color scheme. Original jack, tools and radio all included.

The Jaguar MkII could be considered the original sports sedan. While the brand’s competitors were building sedans mostly focused on luxury, Jaguar was producing a car that could be flogged at the track all afternoon and driven to the opera that same night. Their performance also made them popular with both cops and robbers in their home country. This example has the smallest engine – the hottest versions have a 3.8-liter version of Jaguar’s classic straight-six – but the color combo is attractive, as is the four-speed manual gearbox. Fairly bought.

1981 DeLorean DMC-12

Sold at $40,700

S/N SCEDT26T1BD003447

Stainless steel over grey interior. 2.8-liter, 130-hp, SOHC V-6. Five-speed manual transmission. One of many DMC-12 models to get the crypt treatment, showing just 2,656 miles from new. Exterior virtually as-new, interior similar with protective plastic on seats and steering wheel. Spent past 12 years in climate-controlled museum, but was recently treated to a full service and is said to be fully functional.

Those who grew up idolizing Marty McFly now have the means to live out their time machine dreams, creating enough interest that the current owners of DeLorean plan to start building new DMC-12s starting next year. With prices for the new versions said to start at around $100,000 this example may have been very well bought. Drive it or display it? It’s an ethical and financial dilemma that only the new owner can solve.

1999 Shelby Series 1

Sold at $121,000

S/N 5CXSA1814XL000144

Pearl white with blue stripes over black interior. 4.0-liter, 320-hp, DOHC V-8. Six-speed manual transmission. Exterior and cabin as-new with plastic still on floor mats. Odometer showing just 400 miles, includes all documents from new including delivery papers.

The Series 1 was Shelby American’s first car to be built from scratch. With promises of around 500 horsepower and carbon fiber construction, interest was huge. Unfortunately, the end result was 320 hp from the Oldsmobile Aurora V-8 and a lackluster 3,000 lbs of curb weight. Many sued to get their deposits back on the $140,000 cars and in the end, just 249 were built — an odd footnote in the history of a storied automaker. A top price paid here represents the car’s time warp condition and we expect it will be on display-only status with its new owner.