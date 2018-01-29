Eight Ford Performance Vehicles Battle in Barcelona

Back when it was founded in 2014, Ford Performance promised 12 models by 2020. So far, there are eight Ford Performance-tuned vehicles worldwide, and new models like the 2019 Ford Edge ST and upcoming 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 are right around the corner. To celebrate, Ford Performance gathered most of its current offerings plus the Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT on one track for a little exhibition race.

The showdown is set at the new Motorland race circuit near Barcelona, Spain, and the participants include the Ford F-150 Raptor, Focus RS, Mustang GT, Mustang Shelby GT350R, GT road car, GT race car, the outgoing Fiesta ST, and the all-new Fiesta ST with the EcoBoost three-cylinder that isn’t available in the U.S. Because it would be easy to predict the outcome of a battle between a 200-hp Fiesta ST and Ford GT race car making more than 600 hp, each car gets a staggered start, with the heavier, less agile Raptor getting to go first and the GT Le Mans car relegated to the back of the pack. Plus, each car has a professional race car driver behind the wheel, so things get interesting toward the end.

Watch the video below to find out which Ford Performance vehicle comes out on top.