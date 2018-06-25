Eight Fascinating Facts About the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer

The Bow Tie finally revealed the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Blazer last week in Atlanta, Georgia way ahead of its arrival at dealerships early next year. Chevy’s midsize mover will slot between the recently shrunken Equinox crossover and the full-size Traverse SUV.

Sure, they may all look similar but we think the Blazer’s sheetmetal is a little bit more stylish than its siblings. Here are eight interesting facts that we know about the all-new Blazer.

1. The base Blazer gets a 2.5-liter inline-four under the hood that offers 193 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque. Need more oomph? Get an optional 3.6-liter V-6 available that delivers 305 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with start/stop technology. No hybrids are planned—at the moment.

2. Chevy claims its 3.5-liter V-6 powered Blazer can tow up to 4,500 pounds. Hitch Guidance is available with the V-6 option that helps align a trailer by utilizing the SUV’s rear-view camera. RS and Premier trims get twin-clutch AWD tech for better performance in all types of weather.

3. The Blazer rolls on standard 18-inch aluminum rims and RS and Premier trims get beefier 21-inch wheels. The SUV shares its C1 platform with the Cadillac XT5 and the GMC Acadia.

4. The five-passenger truck offers up to 64.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Its second-row seats can fold flat and there’s also an adjustable sliding rear seat.

5. Wireless charging and six USB ports are available; an 8-inch color touchscreen running Chevrolet Infotainment 3 is standard, and the system is also Android Auto and Apple CarPlay friendly.

6. RS and Premier trims sport a Chevrolet-first Cargo Management System with an adjustable rail system and cargo fence. The system helps secure smaller items by dividing up the cargo area.

7. The new Blazer offers an electronic-locking box with enough room for a small handbag/messenger bag. The glove box is accessible in the Settings menu and locks when Valet Mode is engaged.

8. The Blazer will be built in Coahuilla, Mexico at GM’s Ramos Arizpe facility along side the Equinox.

