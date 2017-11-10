EarthRoamer XV-HD Super Camper Can Be Yours for $1.5 Million

There’s a scene in “Pulp Fiction” where hit man Jules (played by Samuel L. Jackson) tells his partner Vincent (John Travola) that he’s quitting and wants to “walk the earth—like Caine in “Kung Fu.” Walk from place to place, meet people—get in adventures.”

Well, when Jules gets tired of walking, the EarthRoamer XV-HD is the ultimate luxury vehicle that was made for off-road, off the grid adventures. That’s provided of course if you can foot the $1.5 million dollar price tag.

This mega beast isn’t your grandparent’s RV—at all. It made its debut last week at the 2017 SEMA show and we caught up with one in a video you can watch here.

The new XV-HD is hand built in Colorado and utilizes a 4WD Ford F-750 chassis with a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 diesel engine.

“The HD is our most innovative product yet,” said Tyler Tatro, EarthRoamer honcho, in a statement.

“It utilizes state-of-the-art construction and systems to bring comfort and functionality to the next level.”

Designed to accommodate up to six people, the latest super-sized EarthRoamer rolls on massive 46-inch Michelin XVLs. It has a rear air suspension with Fox shocks, hydraulic leveling, hydraulic front 30,000-pound winch, and Baja Designs LED lights.

The EarthRoamer also has 2,100 watts of solar capability with panels on its roof, a 20,000-watt lithium ion battery bank, a PTO driven hydraulic generator, 250 gallons of fresh water capacity, and 115 gallons of diesel fuel capacity.

Inside, it features a full bathroom with a separate shower, washer/dryer, full kitchen, in-floor radiant heating, a booming Bose Surround Sound entertainment system, and top of the line King Ranch trim in the cab.

Since 1998, EarthRoamer has been designing and building self-sufficient expedition vehicles for wealthy adventurers and even celebrities like musician John Mayer. The company claims to have sold nearly 200 XV-LTS models, that are based on a Ford F-550 Super Duty truck.

A $375,000 deposit is required for the XV-HD if you are interested in a walk and adventure of your own.