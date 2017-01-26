Say Hello to the Eagle Spyder GT

Singer isn’t the only customizer churning out stunning turn-key restomod classics. Eagle, a small British outfit that restores and modifies Jaguar E-Types in very limited numbers, has just introduced its latest model — and it’s quite a looker. The Eagle Spyder GT is a modernized interpretation of the E-Type roadster, complete with a contemporary suspension and brakes, and a more curvaceous body.

The Spyder GT is based on Eagle’s existing Speedster, but unlike that model, the Spyder receives a folding soft-top. The Spyder GT also gets the higher-output engine of the also-gorgeous Eagle Low Drag GT coupe model, comprised of a twin-cam 4.7-liter Jaguar XK inline-six producing 330 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque. That power is routed to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission, and only has to move 1,029 kg (2,269 pounds) thanks to the aluminum monocoque and other weight-saving measures.

Eagle’s special-edition E-Types aren’t quite reproductions, as they start out as original cars in need of restoration. However, the final product is so highly modified that you can hardly call it an original. The aluminum body features wider wheel arches and more defined curves, along with a lower floor pan and custom 16-inch wheels. The suspension setup is also custom, with a double-wishbone arrangement at the front and lower wishbones in the rear. Adjustable Öhlins shocks and anti-roll bars further improve ride and handling. AP Racing disc brakes can be found at each corner.

If you want one, you’d better start saving now. The base price is £695,000 (roughly $875,000 at today’s exchange rates) not including applicable taxes. That’s still less than the more than $1 million Jaguar was charging for its E-Type Lightweight continuation models.