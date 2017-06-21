Drop Top of the World for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

MONT BLANC, France — The sky is usually the limit when you own a convertible. Open air, blue skies, and endless possibilities. Mercedes-Benz racked it up another notch at a recent press event for the new E-Class Cabriolet.

We spent much of the day enjoying our time behind the wheel of its latest drop top, an E-400 4MATIC Cabriolet. The four-seater features an AIRCAP wind deflector and AIRSCARF neck-level heating to help keep you cool or toasty depending on your weather conditions — or even in this case, your altitude.

Mercedes wants you to know that its convertibles are designed for all-year driving under the most extreme conditions. But more on that later, we want to show you photos of a truly epic vehicle launch and photo opportunity.

While the all-wheel 4MATIC is a very capable car that can tackle many roads, this example managed to make it to the top of one of the largest mountain ranges in the world.

Granted, it was helicoptered in before our arrival on top of Mont Blanc, which also happens to be a skier’s paradise during the winter months. The range touches on France, Switzerland, and Italy.

At 15,771 feet above sea level you can easily become weak at the knees and the latest cabriolet from Mercedes-Benz has that same effect on us.

If you don’t believe us, check out this photo gallery of the open-top E-Class in rubellite red that is perched literally on top of the world.

Getting the cabriolet down from the white mountain should be one hell of a run from the peak if Mercedes chooses to take the long way down.

Das beste oder nicts (The best or nothing) — indeed.