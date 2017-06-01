Drool-Worthy Alfa Romeos Join Gooding and Company’s Pebble Beach Auction

It’s been said that you’re not a real car enthusiast until you’ve owned an Alfa Romeo. Fortunately for you, Gooding and Company is offering not one but two rare Alfas at its Pebble Beach auction this August 18 and 19.

The first is a 1975 Tipo 33 TT 12, a factory race car driven by the likes of Derek Bell and Henri Pescarolo. The pair of drivers took this T33 to overall victories at four races over the 1975 racing season at such tracks as Spafrancorchamps and Watkins Glen. The TT 12 was the penultimate version of the successful Tipo 33 racer, with “TT” standing for telaio tubolare (essentially “tube-frame chassis”) and the 12 designating the 3.0-liter flat-12 engine tucked immediately behind the driver.

With around 500 horsepower on tap, Alfa Romeo finally won the FIA World Championship of Makes in ’75 with its fleet of Tipo 33s and this was one of the cars that helped clinch the title. This specific car was purchased directly from Autodelta, Alfa Romeo’s racing division, in 1980 and has been kept by the same owner since then — a total of 37 years. This car would be a sure invite for such vintage racing events as the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

If a Tipo 33 is a little too intimidating for you, how about a 1931 6C 1750 Gran Sport? Another Alfa with long-term ownership (the seller has held on to the car since 1966), this 6C 1750 scored a class win at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 1996 and followed that result up with a Best in Show at the 1997 Louis Vuitton Classic at Rockefeller Center.

A series five car, this Alfa has a supercharged 1.7-liter, dual-overhead-cam straight-six under hood (a very advanced design for the early 1930s) and produces around 85 horsepower, which was good for a 90-mph top speed — again, impressive for its day. If you’re looking for a vintage Alfa to run historic rally events like the Mille Miglia, Colorado Grand or California Mille, look no further than a 6C 1750.

Gooding and Company has yet to release estimates for either Alfa Romeo, but you can expect that each will be well into the six-figure range when they come available. Meanwhile, keep it tuned to Automobile for continuing pre-coverage of the 2017 Monterey Car Week.

All images copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photos by Brian Henniker and Mike Maez.