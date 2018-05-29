/ Driving the 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA on an F1 Race Circuit Carved Into a Frozen Lake

The Subaru WRX STI Type RA is a highly specialized, U.S. and Canada-only limited edition model: lighter, more powerful, and with a unique suspension tune.

So, naturally, we took it to Europe on this episode of Ignition presented by Tire Rack. Why? Well, firstly because Subaru’s heritage was forged on the rally stage in places just like here in northern Sweden.

And secondly because we know this pretty cool frozen lake near Arjeplog, right next to the Arctic Circle. So join us on snow and ice-covered roads and then on the craziest frozen lake you’ve ever seen.

Is the WRX STI Type RA really worth nearly $50,000? We’ve gone to the ends of the Earth to find out.