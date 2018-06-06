/ Drive Any Mercedes-Benz You Want for $1,095 to $2,995 a Month

Better late, than never—Mercedes-Benz is entering the subscription business, joining a list of automakers that includes Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Porsche, and Volvo.

The Mercedes-Benz Collection offers drivers a variety of luxury vehicles to choose from by using an app on your smartphone. There are three tiers to choose from—Signature, Reserve, and Premier—with prices that range from $1,095 to $2,995 a month plus a one-time activation fee of $495. Sign up and a concierge will deliver your shiny new Mercedes to your door with a full tank of gas.

Sounds great but there’s a catch: at the moment, you have to live in one of two pilot cities for the program—Nashville, Tennessee or Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Volvo is currently the only company offering a subscription plan nationally.

“We’re always looking to stay ahead of our customers’ needs and wants, as well as to bring new people to the brand,” said Dietmar Exler, Mercedes-Benz president and CEO in a statement.

“We know there is a market opportunity for people who would like the ability to move in and out of vehicles, depending on what they need or want at a particular point in time, or who don’t want to own a vehicle right now. That’s why we are excited to test the waters with Mercedes-Benz Collection.”

Each subscription tier allows customers to choose a variety of the marque’s SUVs, sedans, coupes, cabriolets, roadsters, and wagons. Each tier also allows access to AMG variants of its models with no mileage limitations.

The monthly subscription fee includes insurance, roadside assistance, and vehicle maintenance. All you need to do is download the Mercedes-Benz Collection app, create an account, slap it all on your credit card, and you should be rolling in your new ride the following day. Sounds great, sign us up.

FYI: You also need a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, and good credit. For more details visit collection.mbusa.com.