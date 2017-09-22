Watch Drifter Ryan Tuerck Stuff His Ferrari-Powered Toyota GT86

We’ve seen our fair share of ridiculously awesome engine swaps. From four rotor RX-7s to the screaming naturally aspirated V-10 heart of an E60-generation BMW M5 dropped into the rear of a Lotus Exige.

However, none have truly captivated us as much as Formula D driver Ryan Tuerck’s Ferrari 458-powered Toyota GT86. And now, after months of waiting, we’re finally getting to see what it does best; slay tires and evidently, be able to be fixed after crashing.

According to Tuerck and Donut Media, the guys in charge of shooting the short video, on the first run of the day, right when Tuerck was just setting up his lines, he caught the inside edge of the road and got pulled into the side of the Portland mountain they were shooting on. You can see the moment in the video where Tuerck’s GT4586 clips the corner, the right wheel gets pulled in, and the entire car careens into the mountain.

Luckily, Tuerck was fine, and after some lightning fast repairs, the Ferrari-powered drift car was back and ready to slay tires and shoot flames up the mountain. After the hiccup of crashing though, it appears that Tuerck was holding back a little and not diving into the corners as much as he’d normally dive.

That said, going up a mountain lined with trees, rock faces, hellacious drops, and likely certain doom if thing go really wrong, we don’t know if we’d be that brave after the incident during that first run.

The run itself, well it’s a Ferrari engine screaming up a mountain, tires smoking like the Marlboro Man, and some of the most beautiful drift cinematography you’ll find.

Just make sure when you watch it, you have the volume all the way up as that naturally aspirated, straight exhaust Ferrari V-8 needs to be heard. Check it out.