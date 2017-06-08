Are Drift-Spec Rolls-Royce Builds a New Trend?

Rolls-Royces are automobiles meant to be driven (and chauffeured in) politely, without anger — not like tire-shredding hooligans. Yet there’s a small but growing number of Rolls-Royce that have been transformed into just that.

While likely not the first people to drift a Rolls-Royce, the first on our radar were the guys at the YouTube channel “Tax the Rich,” who performed their best Ken Block impressions in a grassy English field behind the wheel of a Wraith and a Phantom.

Then, the man responsible for an RX-7 that went viral for its rather profane name, Corbin Goodwin, decided that he’d build something rather interesting, a 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II with two turbochargers, a stock engine, an exterior intercooler, a ton of steering angle, and an exhaust that leaves the engine bay and exits atop the Silver Shadow’s roof. That project is still ongoing.

Across the Atlantic, however, is a fully functional, matte-black drift car that routinely smokes tires and and slides across the tarmac. It even has a Spirit of Ecstasy hydraulic handbrake!

Another example is the drift-spec Phantom built by Hoonigan’s Brian Scotto and his comrade, Andrew Comrie-Pickard, for their new TV show, “Car Saviors.” This Rolls-Royce received a brand new Hemi V-8 engine, a small cage, and enough power to absolutely shred the rear tires.

And the latest drifting Rolls is being built by professional skier Jon Olsson, who is known for his insatiable appetite for all things loud, obnoxious, and insanely powered — just check out his Lamborghini and Audi collections. Jon and his crew of mad scientists are in the process of creating an 800-hp, twin-turbocharged Rolls-Royce Wraith with all the interior bits still festooned impeccably save for a big hydraulic handbrake in the center console.