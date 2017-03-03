Dream Theater: Watch the First Three Production Bugatti Chirons Leave the Factory Floor

Sorry, Veyron owners – you should probably sit out the next round of concours and Cars and Coffee for a bit, as your cars might be a little “old hat” now. According to Bugatti, the first three Chiron hypercars have left the factory and have made their way into customer’s hands.

In a snazzy new video, Bugatti reveals snippets of the Chiron’s build process, beginning with a gradual journey to the futuristic Molsheim workshop. Inside, we’re treated to some seriously stunning visuals of the hypercar being assembled, piece-by-piece.

Beginning with the massive 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 engine, the large mill is inspected and eventually mated with the monocoque. After the Chiron’s essential shell is complete, the car is strapped onto the dyno, ensuring all 1,479 hp and 1,180 lb-ft of torque are on-hand when the car is delivered.

Next, it’s on to the trim and the external bits. Screws and bolts are tightened, hydraulics are tested, and aerodynamic features are added. Inside, a crew installs the incredible details in the cockpit, ending with the installation of the signature “EB” horn cap on the steering wheel.

Finally, the car is detailed in preparation for delivery. After hand polishing and personally inspecting the finish, the three cars exit the factory together, likely beginning their journey to their new owners.

Take a look at the first three Bugatti Chiron’s in the video below.