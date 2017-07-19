Dream Theater: Travis Pastrana Engages Warp Speed Up Mt. Washington

Travis “Wonder Boy” Pastrana is a man that defies logic, sense, and self-preservation. The 33-year-old has made a career launching himself off truly insane jumps, out of planes without a parachute, triple motocross backflips, and generally being a modern day Evel Knievel.

His latest venture in the world of action sports is piloting Subaru’s WRX STI rally car in Rally America, as well as a specially tuned Subaru WRX STI in RedBull’s Global Rally Cross. But with a gap between events, Travis had some downtime.

However, Pastrana isn’t the kind of guy to take a vacation or relax on his off days, which is how he ended up strapped into a 600-hp hillclimb-prepped WRX STI at the base of Mt. Washington’s historic hillclimb course.

The car Pastrana piloted was a rally/rally cross hybrid. Using the basic geometry of the brand’s rally car, Subaru slotted in the team’s 600 horsepower rally cross engine under the hood.

Unlike previous record attempts by Subaru, the team didn’t compete in the Rally class this year, instead opting for the Unlimited Class, which meant Pastrana would be alone in the car as he scorched the mountain’s trail.

In the end, the 7.6-mile run up Mt. Washington’s hillclimb circuit which goes from smooth pavement, to pitted pavement, to dirt and gravel, and then back to pavement, succumbed to Wonder Boy’s abilities in an amazing 5-minute 44.72 second run.

For comparison, the previous record stood at 6-minutes and 9.09 seconds which was achieved by Subaru’s other pro-driver, David Higgins in 2014.

“I can’t say enough how fun these cars are to drive, and thank Subaru for providing one to me. I hope this record can stand for a little while. On our first run I leaned on the tires too much on the bottom half, which made the top half very loose and scary but really fun,” said Pastrana.

“I was sideways a lot but I’m sure I lost some time. On the second run I conserved the tires and drove cleaner, I really didn’t expect to drop the record further. This road is such a challenge, it’s probably the toughest road to drive flat-out in the world,” he mused after his run.

And if you don’t believe that Mt. Washington is perhaps the hardest course to conquer, take a look at the in-car footage of Travis’ record breaking run. Try not to hold your breath.