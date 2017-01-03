Dream Theater: Tom McComas’ 1972 BMW 3.0 CS Coupe

Following up on its film about a Hollywood stuntman’s BMW R60, Petrolicious returns to the McComas family for a look inside the garage of his father, Tom McComas, Sr. Predictably, he’s a BMW collector, and gives viewers an in-depth look at his fantastic 1972 BMW 3.0 CS Coupe.

As McComas tells it, as he pulled into a dealer lot in Illinois to look at the 3.0 CS, his wife’s water broke, prompting him to sprint inside, and told the salesman, “Don’t sell that coupe! My wife is in labor and I’ll be back in the morning to buy it.” As he ran out the door, he heard the manager say “If you don’t sell it to that man, you’re fired.”

The next morning, McComas returned to the showroom with a bundle of cigars for the salesmen before picking his wife and his newborn son up at the hospital in his new coupe, which he’s enjoyed immensely over the years.

“As a combination of looks and performance, the coupe absolutely stands alone,” he says. “Don’t have anybody try to describe what a BMW coupe is like,” he says. “You’ve gotta get in and drive it.”

Check out the 1972 BMW 3.0 CS Coupe in the newest episode of Petrolicious below.