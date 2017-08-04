Dream Theater: Subaru’s Nurburgring Record

Last month, Subaru took its Prodrive-tuned rally/touring car monster, the WRX STI Type RA NBR Special, to the most notorious race track in the world, Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife. There, the 600 horsepower Subaru, in the hands of professional race car driver Richie Stanaway, lapped the Green Hell in just 6:57.5, a record beating countless supercars worth ten times the Subaru’s meager starting price. And now we have video of Stanaway’s insane lap.

While the video itself isn’t the in-car footage we’ve come to expect from these Nurburgring lap record videos, it does give us a glimpse of what the car was doing outside the cabin. There are moments when the car leaves the tarmac or only has two wheels touching the ground while the other two in the air, and a few shots of the DRS-like rear wing folding up or straightening out for either increased downforce or top speed.

One thing is clear throughout the entire video, however: Stanaway was absolutely pushing the WRX STI Type RA NBR Special to the ragged edge of adhesion.

As mentioned above, the car was built by Prodrive and setup the time-attack race car with a rally spec 2.0-liter Boxer engine that sends 600 horsepower to Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. Internals were fortified and the turbocharger now runs an insane 25 psi of boost and while the engine revs to 8,500 rpm. Prodrive also installed a full FIA roll cage, a World Rally Championship gearbox, 9-inch-wide Dunlop tires festooned on Speed Line wheels, and an aero package that creates nearly 650 pounds of extra downforce at top speed, which has been upped to 179 mph.

The 6:57.5 record beats cars well-above the Subaru’s weight class, beating cars like the Mercedes-AMG GT R, Dodge’s Viper ACR, the 911 GT3, and tied with Porsche’s million-dollar hybrid 918 Spyder hypercar. Check out the footage below.