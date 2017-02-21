Dream Theater: Ripping Through Iceland in a Porsche 964 Carrera 4

For this week’s episode of Petrolicious, the team returns to Iceland, profiling an Icelandic pilot and his gorgeous Porsche 964 Carrera 4. Throughout the short film, Icelandair pilot Peter Lentz discusses his love for Porsche as we rip through the expansive Icelandic countryside.

Despite owning a relatively fast German sports coupe, Lentz admits he isn’t too keen on driving fast anymore. “I’m not especially keen on driving fast anymore. I used to when I was younger, but not anymore. I like flying fast, especially if you level off on top of the clouds,” he says. “When you cruise along at 860, or 880, almost 900 kilometers an hour, you have an immense sense of acceleration and speed. So, I get my kicks for speed up there because on the roads it’s not so sensible.”

As you might imagine, there aren’t too many cars for sale in Iceland, let alone Porsches. Cutting through the countryside, the 964 seems completely in its element.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Iceland through the lens of Petrolicious — last year, we explored another Icelandic pilot’s obsession with two German V-8s.

Check out Lentz’s wonderful Porsche 964 Carrera 4 in the video below.