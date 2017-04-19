Dream Theater: LS1-Swapped 1927 Dodge with Hand Controls

Hot rods come in all shapes and sizes. There are clean muscle cars, pristine vintage pre-war examples, and clapped-out rat rods that appear to be rolling death traps. This 1927 Dodge is more of the latter than the former. Built by Corey Caouette of Lunch Money Garage down in Huntington Beach, California, this rat rot not only features a 100 shot of Nitrous, but also hand controls that allows Corey to drive the car and rip sick burnouts.

Built on a scant $6,500 budget in Corey’s garage, the rat rod doesn’t feature many of the traditional parts found on other hot rod builds. There’s no fancy chrome, name brand parts, or anything you’d find on a concourse car. Rather, according to Corey, most of the parts are cheap Chinese bits he found on eBay. The goal wasn’t to create something perfect, but to create something cheap and fun and that could roast its 235-section tires from today until tomorrow.

The engine responsible for all that tire destruction is an aluminum-block Chevrolet LS1 small-block that’s been given a new set of heads, cams, bearings, new fuel rails, pistons, rods, and a Holley intake — likely the only name brand part on the car. The headers are actually flipped upside-down to get them to clear the car’s open engine compartment. These were also a cheap eBay find as they only cost Corey $160.

As mentioned earlier, the car was originally was a 1927 Dodge three-window coupe, not the truck it is now. The rear was swapped for a 1935 Dodge truck that now houses the Nitrous system. As for the front radiator shroud, that’s from a Ford. However, possibly the coolest (and sketchiest) part of the truck is its disc brake shrouds, which come not from a junkyard, parts catalog, or any normal place for hot rod parts; rather, they could’ve come from Crate & Barrel as they’re cut and welded stainless steel pots.

Corey not only rips killer burnouts in his Dodge, he also drag races it and even drives it around town. The car supposedly makes 400 horsepower at the rear wheels; with a curb weight of likely under a ton and a half, it has to be crazy fast. However, what makes this Dodge truly special are its hand controls that allow Corey to drive the car without the use of his legs.

Fabbed up by the man himself, Corey’s hand controls are elegantly simple. Push the forward stick to brake both front and rear, squeeze for gas, steer. And that’s about it. The only time Corey’s hand is off the wheel is when he shifts the two-speed Power Glide transmission from first to second. It’s an amazing piece of ingenuity.

Check out the video below of Corey giving The Hoonigans a walk-around of the car and watch him shred tires like the best Formula Drift driver.