Dream Theater: Here’s Why You Should Just Buy a Porsche 996 Before It’s Too Late

At this point, it’s a poorly kept secret, at best. Automotive media has ranted, raved, begged, and pleaded with Porsche fans regarding the low, low cost of entry to the Porsche 996 911, but a quick scan of Craigslist proves these cars are still screaming bargains. If you’re still on the fence about Stuttgart’s unloved 911, listen to AUTOMOBILE contributor Jethro Bovingdon wax poetic on his own well-sorted 996.

Bovingdon claims his rear-engine love affair began mere moments after entering this industry. Initially skeptical, he was instantaneously converted to the cult of the neunelfer after a short ride in a “painfully plain 996 Carrera.”

After spending hours behind the wheel of every 911 variant imaginable, Bovingdon knew he had to get one of his own. He found a rough-but-ready Carrera coupe for cheap, wearing a good number of tasteful modifications from its days owned by a race shop.

Aside from a rebuilt engine, suspension, and GT3-style seats, the car remains relatively sedate. After re-sorting the suspension, Bovingdon added sharp lightweight OZ wheels, retouched some of the cracked paintwork, and went for a drive.

As he enumerates in the video, the M96 flat-six engine might not be the poster child of power and durability, but the flat-six still dances its way through the rev range with alacrity rarely seen in cars from today.

He closes the video with a message so many others have said – if you’re on the fence about the 996, hop over to the winning side and pick one of these cars up for cheap before they inevitably rise in value.

Check out Bovingdon’s treatise on the 996 in the video below.