Dream Theater: Gulf Livery 1968 Ford Mustang with a Toyota 2JZ-GTE Engine

Ford enthusiasts get upset when they hear that someone put the wrong Ford V-8 engine into a Mustang. How are they going to feel when they see this, a 1968 Ford Mustang powered by a Toyota 2JZ-GTE from a Toyota Supra? The owner, Beau Miklethun, doesn’t care.

For years, this car languished in a family friend’s driveway: sitting, collecting dust, never moving. Then one day, Beau got a call saying, “Come on over and make me an offer.” He didn’t hesitate; it was towed home that day.

As Beau puts it, the car was in rough shape, “There was green mold on it, it wasn’t running, the brakes were all locked up, and all four tires were dry rotted.” But he didn’t plan on turning it into the car you see today. It’s an evolution that’s taken years of fine tuning to get right.

When Beau first got it, it had the straight-six and, according to him people really liked it after it was rebuilt. It was something different, but like many other enthusiasts, Beau wanted more horsepower. What he didn’t want was another 302 V-8-powered Mustang. He felt that everyone does a 302 V-8.

A friend, who’s in the tuner scene, then suggested the 2JZ-GTE. While quickly deciding on that route, it wasn’t an easy path to follow. “It had some teething pains. It kept breaking driveshafts, which in turn shattered transmissions.” But that’s about it.

Power and reliability were Beau’s main goal. After the driveshaft issue was solved, everything fell into place. When stomping on the throttle, power builds and builds until boost kicks in, and then all hell breaks loose.

As for the livery, well, that was a subliminal message being sent through a model Ford GT Beau keeps on his desk at work.

This Mustang may not be numbers matching. It may have a weird paint scheme and a sacrilegious engine setup, but you cannot deny its cool factor.