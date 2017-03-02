Dream Theater: Ford GT Designer Camilo Pardo and His Personal GT

The new Ford GT might be the star of the moment, but that hasn’t diminished our love for the previous Ford GT from 2005. Lucky for us, the talented team over at Petrolicious released a new film focused on Camilo Pardo, the chief designer behind the first-gen GT supercar.

An artist and designer by trade, Pardo was fortunate enough to get his foot in the door right after graduation in 1985, when he began work with Ford. He worked on projects Stateside in Dearborn and in studios across the world in Italy and Germany.

Eventually, he found his way to the lead designer of the Ford GT project. After hours of work and toil, Ford informed the team the road car project was cancelled. “As we approached the auto show, they cancelled the production car. It was disappointing,” Pardo said. “My goal was to do a concept vehicle that really looked like a production car, could maybe some way talk everybody to put it back on for production.” Following an incredibly positive reception, Ford announced production intent at the GT’s unveiling.

In the video, Pardo drives his GT he personalized with bespoke visual touches. This isn’t his first – he initially enjoyed an all-white example ordered new from a dealer. Then, he moved up to a GT wearing the stunning Heritage livery, eventually enjoying two Heritage GTs before moving onto a metallic blue example.

He used the blue GT as a canvas, personalizing it with a killer white livery inspired by vintage racing. A white and black car followed, eventually ending up on his sixth GT featured in the video.

Check out Camilo Pardo, his history, and his art in the video below.