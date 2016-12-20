Dream Theater: Drifting Around a Soviet Missile Base

In the latest creation by Donut Media, an abandoned Soviet-era missile base in Latvia serves as a playground for professional drifters Ryan Tuerck, Kristaps Bluss, and Matt Powers wearing region-appropriate attire. According to the group, the trio used an E92 M3 with a supercharged V-8 making 800 horsepower, an E46 M3 that develops 950 horsepower from another supercharged V-8, and a twin-turbocharged V-8 350Z at the bottom with just less than 800 horsepower.

As you’d expect, hijinks immediately ensue. The three drivers slay tires with massive burnouts, “ram” each other’s cars, perform tandem burnouts nose to nose, drift through overgrown brush and old roadways, slide through a narrow alley of timber, and engage in lovely tandem drifts in what appears to be an old roundabout.

To top off the package, Powers pulls off an amazing 360-degree drift in the 350Z, which is captured from three different angles.

While we’re not sure the Politburo would have approved of such western capitalistic shenanigans and the misuse of vital materials, we’d like to see more.