Dream Theater: BJ Baldwin’s Recoil 4 Sends an 850-hp Trophy Truck Bouncing Around Havana

Ken Block’s “Gymkhana” series spawned countless imitations, one of them being professional off-road racer BJ Baldwin’s “Recoil” series. Baldwin races trophy trucks in races like the Baja 1000, Mint 400, and King of Hammers, but Recoil sets him apart from other racers as, like Block’s Gymkhana series, it’s more about what insane stunts BJ can come up with than going as fast as possible against a clock and competitors.

While Recoil 4 technically stars BJ, the real stars are his trophy truck and the streets of Havana, Cuba. Baldwin’s trophy truck is based off a Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, but little besides the badge remains from the road-going automobile. The race truck was built by ID Designs and is powered by a Kroyer Racing Engines V-8 that makes 850 horsepower sent through an Albins six-speed sequential transmission.

The front suspension is made up of twin a-arms featuring King shocks with 26 inches of travel. In the back, the triangulated four-link setup offers 30 inches. Alcon six-piston brakes are under all four corners, ensuring the 6,100-pound truck can rapidly come to a complete stop. 17-inch Method Race wheels shod with 39×13.50 Toyo tires help BJ’s truck hit a top speed of 145 miles per hour over dirt and whoops.

In the video, Baldwin hustles the trophy truck through Havana, jumping, drifting, and generally causing wanton mayhem. What’s truly crazy is how soft the suspension looks as it bounces over every obstacle Baldwin throws at it. It barely looks as if anything is being transmitted to the driver. Even the 191-ft jump over a small ocean inlet looks as if Baldwin landed on a cloud of fluffy marshmallow.