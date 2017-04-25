Dream Theater: Aston Martin Exercises Its $80 Million Heritage Collection

It’s great when automakers exercise their vast archives of classic and historical cars, but too often, these treasures are handled with kid gloves. Aston Martin apparently agrees with our sentiments, and to celebrate the opening of its new St. Athan production facility, the automaker turned its $80 million vehicular archives over to three cheeky professional drivers.

In the new video, World Endurance Championship drivers Darren Turner and Nicki Thiim team up with Aston Martin Chief Engineer Matt Becker to drive some of the best cars from the collection. They ham it up for the camera, pretending to sneak into the archives under the nose of a sleeping security guard before snatching the keys to a trio of Aston’s historical V-8 models.

No fancy track footage here – the trio executes some noisy donuts in the middle of an abandoned hangar. It’s rare to see these cars driven in such anger, considering the low production numbers of the Virage and Vantage V8s.

We unleashed £65 million worth of Aston Martins at our new St Athan plant in Wales as part of an incredible celebration of our heritage… 28 very special cars.

Next, a priceless 1960s racing prototype is brought out of retirement, joining a current Aston GT3 car and the wonderful Lola-Aston Martin B09/60 LMP1. After a short Bond-esque sequence with a DB5 and the low-volume DB10 from “Spectre,” the pint-sized Cygnet city car is stalked by a rowdy Vulcan and the voluptuous One-77.

After the trio enjoys some smoky drifts in the four-door Rapide, they make their way over to three covered cars in a separate hangar. The first two are revealed to be the forthcoming Valkyrie hypercar, and the large DBX concept SUV. Before they uncovered the third car, they escaped before CEO Andy Palmer caught them trespassing, leaving the hapless security guards to clean up their mess.

Watch Aston’s historical archive exercised in the video below.