Dream Theater: Aston Martin DB4 GT Lightweight is the Perfect Post-Holiday Digestif

The holidays can be rough on your sleep schedule. You’ve got family to see, friends to entertain, dinners to cook, and parties to throw. If you’re woozy, our friends over at Petrolicious are here to help you unwind with a very British edition of its “Morning Coffee” series.

Following up on the Alpine A110 and Ferrari 288 GTO “Morning Coffee” featurettes, it’s time for a blitz in an ultra-rare Aston Martin DB4 GT. This is the Aston purpose-built to nip at the heels of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB on the race circuit, prepped to take on the very best from Italy, America, and Germany.

In GT spec, the DB4 predictably shed pounds and added power, thanks to a new aluminum bodyshell and a lack of back seats. The high-compression inline-six thumper under the front hood produced an incredible 302 hp, enough for a contemporarily impressive top speed run of 151 mph.

Just 75 of these were made, and only four of these 75 left the factory with what is known as “Build Sheet” specification. Unlike the “Bespoke” DB4 GTs, which were converted to lightweight spec after leaving the assembly line, these GTs were lightweight right out of the box.

If you want to hear what a nearly-uncorked Aston inline-six sounds like, check out the newest episode of Petrolicious’ “Morning Coffee” below.