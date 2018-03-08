Dodge’s New Shakedown Package Goes Plum Crazy

As usual, Dodge brought several concept cars to the 2016 SEMA Show. One of the coolest was the Shakedown Challenger, a 1971 Challenger with a 2017 front end, a 6.4-liter Hemi, and a manual transmission from a Dodge Viper. In an attempt to channel the show car’s popularity, Dodge recently announced the new Shakedown package.

Available on R/T Shaker, R/T Plus Shaker, and Scat Pack Shaker Challengers, the Shakedown package includes asymmetrical black racing stripes that emphasize the shaker hood, white gauges, and an upgraded Alpine sound system.

On the Challenger R/T Shaker, that means six speakers and a 275-watt amp. R/T Plus Shaker and Scat Pack Shaker models get upgraded even further, offering nine speakers, and a 506-watt amp.

The Shakedown package can be added to Shaker-equipped Challengers in any color for $995.

Dodge also announced two new colors for the 2018 Challenger and Charger T/A lineup. First offered in 1969 and 1970 respectively, B5 Blue and Plum Crazy can now be added to T/A, T/A Plus, and T/A 392 models.

“SRT has a rich history of using iconic heritage and high-impact colors and unique graphics to make our vehicles look custom, straight from the factory,” said Steve Beahm, FCA’s North American head of passenger car brands.

“Whether a customer remembers B5 and Plum Crazy from when they were new in the ‘60s and ‘70s or they’re a new customer today, these paint colors and unique Shaker stripes stand out in the crowd and speak to our customers’ passion for their cars and their love of the Dodge and SRT brands.”

Neither of these new additions is especially groundbreaking, but if you’re in the market for a new Challenger, it doesn’t hurt to have more options.