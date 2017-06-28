/ Dodge Offers SRT Appearance Package for Durango

After debuting the 475-horsepower 2018 Durango SRT this past February at the Chicago auto show, Dodge has launched the Durango SRT’s more aggressive appearance as a package. It is now available across the Durango’s lineup; as well as a host of other new safety and technology features that update the mid-size SUV platform.

Taking styling cues from the Durango SRT, the 2018 Durango lineup can now be optioned with the SRT’s more aggressive looks and style; including the SRT’s front fascia, its functional performance hood with scoop, a lower valence, LED fog lamps, and one new color that was exclusive to R/T and SRT models, B5 Blue.

“Performance is more than stats, at Dodge, performance is an attitude that permeates through everything we do,” says Tim Kuniskis, Dodge car head, in a statement. Adding, “And new for 2018, Durango buyers can get SRT attitude with every Durango powertrain — from the 295 horsepower 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, to the 360 horsepower 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, to the 475 horsepower 6.4-liter SRT — strengthening the brand’s promise to deliver performance vehicles with world class power, technology and standout styling our customers have come to expect.”

Also new for the 2018 Durango is Front Park Assist, which joins the ParkSense Park Assist System, as well as a standard power lift gate, Capri and suede bucket leather seats, a rear backup camera, sport steering wheel, and a driver oriented electronic T-shifter. Furthermore, FCA’s Technology Group package is now an option across the Durango lineup.

According to Dodge, dealerships are able to begin placing orders for the 2018 Dodge Durango, and the SUVs will begin to arrive on lots in the fall. However, pricing hasn’t been released for the 2018 Dodge Durango just yet, as that will be announced closer to the car’s on-sale date. Nevertheless, don’t expect a drastic price increase from the 2017 model, which started at a reasonable $31,090 for the base model Durango SXT RWD, as nothing underneath the Durango’s skin has changed.