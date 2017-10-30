/ Mopar’s Hellcrate is a 6.2-Liter Supercharged HEMI Engine Kit for $21,725

Earlier this month, we wrapped up our test of the Dodge Charger Hellcat, and we have to say, it was absolutely fantastic. No matter how hard we drove it or how many sets of tires we burned through, the Hemi-powered beast proved remarkably reliable. And loud. And fast. And really, really good at doing burnouts. Now, you can get the exact same tire-roasting experience in any car you want since Dodge has decided to start offering a crate version.

At SEMA, Dodge announced plans to officially begin selling Hellcat engines. Alongside the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, Dodge says it will also sell a Hellcat engine kit it calls the Hellcrate. This kit is designed for older cars built before 1976, allowing you to more easily add Hellcat power to your classic vehicle.

The Hellcrate includes a powertrain control module, power distribution center, engine wiring harness, chassis harness, accelerator pedal, ground jumper, oxygen sensors, charge air temperature sensors, and fuel pump control module. The PCM comes with factory settings, giving the engine 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque, but since it’s unlocked, tuners will be able to change that if they want. You can also order a Front End Accessory Drive kit that includes an alternator, power steering pump, belts, pulleys, and a few other things to make your engine swap go more smoothly.

The big question, though, is how much this will all cost. And, uh, it’s not cheap. The Hellcat engine will cost a whopping $19,530, and the kit will run you another $2,195. Thankfully, Dodge at least offers a three-year, unlimited-mileage warranty if you buy the two together. So if your build blows up after a few months, replacing it won’t cost you another $21,725.

But while the Hellcat crate engine costs more than a brand new base Honda Civic (not counting destination), the price isn’t completely insane. Salvaged Hellcats can still sell for around $25,000, and even if you bring that cost down by selling off the rest of the car, you still have a used engine. And not just any used engine. One that’s been through a wreck that totaled the car it was in. For a lot of people, it will be worth it to know they have a brand new engine that they can break in responsibly.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on a Hellcat crate engine, head over to Mopar.com for more information.