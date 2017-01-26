Dodge Debuts the Challenger SRT Demon’s Wide Body

Prepare yourself wannabe drag racers, you may need a paper bag to breathe into as what we’re about to show you will likely cause you to hyperventilate. Dodge has introduced the first official picture of the upcoming Hellcat variant, the Demon and it is wide. Like seriously wide.

According to Dodge, the entire car has been widened a total of 3.5-inches to accommodate the truly massive 11-inch DOT-legal Nitto drag radials at every corner. In the press release, Dodge states that the new Challenger SRT Demon rolls on a set of lightweight 18 x 11-inch wheels with “Demon Branded” 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R tires both front and rear.

Dodge says that this is the first production street car to come with drag radials and that the Nitto tires were designed and developed “exclusively for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon” and uses a new rubber compound as well as a newly developed way of constructing the tire.

In addition to the square stance, the Challenger SRT Demon’s “wide-body was laser clearanced” — designed to allow the car to turn without rubbing. Its chassis was also e-coated, “for durability” before final assembly, but honestly, who cares about the chassis when the Demon looks this mean.

We’re still a few weeks away from Dodge completely unveiling the car — set to debut ahead of the New York auto show — but we’re already ready to jump out of our skin to see what Dodge has cooked up.

Besides the wide body and massive tires, we also know that the Challenger SRT Demon will shed 200 pounds from its Hellcat beginnings, and likely see a substantial power increase. The next reveal and teaser will debut next week, per Dodge’s countdown clock on www.ifyouknowyouknow.com.

You can click on the link here to watch Dodge’s latest teaser video of the Challenger SRT Demon that highlights the car’s new wide body.