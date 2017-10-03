Tesla Semi Truck Spied Hitching a Ride

Tesla’s upcoming semi truck has just been caught getting hauled around in California ahead of its official reveal on October 26.

Originally posted on Reddit, the photo was eventually published by the folks at Teslarati, and they point out that the truck was caught near Inyokern Airport in Kern County, which is about 150 miles away from Tesla’s design center, the location where the automaker will unveil the semi truck.

Tesla’s Semi-truck has been spied ahead of official unveiling event – https://t.co/fbGAGFKlqt pic.twitter.com/DEg3YKnoBe — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 3, 2017

Based on the photo, the Tesla semi truck will look futuristic with its large fender flare bulges and sleek lines. Notice it lacks a nose since it doesn’t have an internal combustion engine.

Teslarati notes that the headlights appear to be similar to the ones seen in the teaser released earlier this year. The truck also appears to have a removable wind deflector in order to help improve its aerodynamics and overall range.

Like the recently released Model 3, the all-electric semi will be designed with aerodynamics in mind to improve the truck’s overall range, which could be around 200 to 300 miles per charge.

Back in 2016, Tesla announced its plan to expand past consumer vehicles and enter the trucking industry with an all-electric semi as part of a new Master Plan. This semi could be the first of a range of upcoming all-electric commercial vehicles to come from Tesla.