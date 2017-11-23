Devel Sixty is Made for Your Inner GI Joe

Devel Motors is at it again with a new prototype called the Devel Sixty that reminds us of GI Joe’s Mobile Support Vehicle (MSV) from the early 1970s.

Except instead of eight wheels, the Sixty has only six. The black beauty with gold trim (Joe’s was yellow) was unveiled at the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show last week.

This year, the company also introduced another Devel Sixteen prototype that looks like rocket ship made for the Caped Crusader. It has an alleged 5,000 horsepower, which seems a bit excessive in case anyone is keeping track at home.

But back to the Mobile Support Vehicle—it was the coolest truck in the world. The MSV predates SUVs by decades and of course is way cooler.

The MSV was a mobile headquarters with maps, a viewing screen, swivel chairs, missile detector, camera, control panel, and radar.

Devel Sixty #develsixty #devel_sixty #devel60 #beyondextreme #devel A post shared by Devel Sixteen Prototype (@devel_sixteen) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:06am PST

Devel’s Sixty packs a 6.7-liter turbo diesel V-8 engine with 700 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque. It has a claimed 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds and a top speed limited to 93 mph we are told. It offers six-wheel drive and rolls on military rims with portal axles, and independent suspension.

The six-seater is built in the U.S. and offers a night vision display with cameras in the front and rear. There are two winches—one up front and another around back for pulling stuck Chevys and Fords.

Devel Sixty, 6 seats – CTIS – Independent Suspension – Portal Axels – 6×6 – 1 year to delivery, $450,000 A post shared by Devel Sixteen Prototype (@devel_sixteen) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:11am PST

Thankfully, it also has A/C, GPS, cooled and heated seats, stereo, USB ports, and quite possibly a disco ball and light up dance floor—but that hasn’t been confirmed.

The Devel Sixty costs around $397,482 and will take about a year to build if you are interested in ordering one. If that’s seems a little high, Mobile Support Vehicles retailed for $16.99 (GI Joe sold separately) back in the day.

They now sell for around $150 bucks on eBay if you can find one. Good luck soldier.