Detroit Watch Company Celebrates 100 Years of Chevrolet Trucks

2018 is the centenary of Chevrolet’s truck division, and the American automaker is keen on celebrating this historic milestone. Following the festivities at the 2017 State Fair of Texas, Chevy teamed up with our friends at the Detroit Watch Company (DWC) to create a special commemorative timepiece.

Officially, the watch is called the Chevrolet 1918-2018 100 Years Centennial. It features a design and layout similar to the existing 1701 Pontchartrain model, but wears a slightly different dial recognizable primarily by a different font for the indices and commemorative script on its lower portion. The “1” and the “8” indices are enlarged as well, referencing the 1918-2018 anniversary range.

Aside from the small date window at the three o’clock mark, it’s a traditional three-hand watch, making it a perfect dressy addition to any collection. Inside the 42mm case and sapphire crystal ticks a trusty ETA 2824-2 automatic movement, providing 42 hours of power reserve. For those wishing to swap out the handsome calfskin leather strap, the case sports 22mm lugs.

Each Chevrolet 1918-2018 100 Years Centennial stickers for $1,250. For the Chevy truck superfan, there isn’t a better stocking stuffer. Get your order in soon with the Detroit Watch Company, as there are only 100 examples up for grabs.