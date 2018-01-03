David Bowie’s 1981 Volvo 262C Bertone Sold for $216,000

Celebrities are an odd bunch when it comes to cars. On one side of the spectrum, you’ve got the mega-collectors like Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld who amass fleets of blue-chip rides. Then, you’ve got the sizable group of stars who just want something expensive and flashy, usually settling for something from Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Mercedes-Benz.

It appears the late, great David Bowie characteristically fell way off the beaten path, opting to drive a 1981 Volvo 262C Bertone in period. That star-studded Swede just crossed the auction block, claiming an impressive $216,000 including fees.

Despite its roots in the utilitarian 200-series model line, the 262C was one of the better personal luxury coupes of the day. With a cushier interior than its 200-series compatriots and a more stylish design thanks to Italian design house Bertone, the 262C was an odd footnote in the Swedish automaker’s long history.

It might have shared a segment space with Lincoln and Cadillac, but it certainly didn’t share the same proclivity for effortless highway cruising as the Americans. Power comes from a 2.8-liter Peugeot-Renault-Volvo (PRV) V-6, pushing 155 hp to the rear wheels through either a four-speed manual transmission or a three-speed automatic.

According to the listing, the car was ordered in 1981 and delivered to his residence in Switzerland where it was registered under his real name—David Robert Jones. It’s not clear when the Volvo left his possession, but it’s apparently lived a charmed life since, wearing just 33,000 miles on the odometer.

When the hammer fell in Switzerland late last month, Bowie’s ride sold for $216,000.