Danica Patrick Races a Pink Ford Fusion for Breast Cancer Awareness

Who wants a hot lap with Danica Patrick? Several surprised patients and survivors received racing tips from Patrick at Chicagoland Speedway recently.

Ford’s Warriors in Pink livery starts Breast Cancer Awareness month with Patrick behind the wheel of her Pink Fusion racecar.

You can catch the race on Sunday in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Patrick’s car features the warrior symbol to honor the powerful, courageous women, and men engaged in the fight against breast cancer.

“Cancer impacts all of us. I bet there are very few people out there who don’t know someone impacted by breast cancer. My friend had a double mastectomy as a preemptive strike because she actually tested positive for the breast cancer gene. She went through everything and hopefully avoided it, but it hit close to home,” said Patrick in a statement.

“If we all work together, we can help make a difference. Whether it’s starting a conversation or inspiring donations, every little bit helps. That’s why I’m proud to drive the Warriors in Pink Fusion to help raise awareness for the cause.”

Ford Warriors in Pink and its “More Good Days” initiative offers experiences across the country—ranging from rides to treatment centers to special patient surprises and racing lessons.

“Each year, we ask ourselves what more we can do,” said Tracy Magee, Ford Warriors in Pink brand manager in a release.

“Through strategic collaborations and engaging experiences, we hope to continue to raise awareness and encourage friends, families and loved ones to help in simple but meaningful ways.”

Ford Warriors in Pink has dedicated more than $133 million to research, education, and patient resources to help breast cancer patients and their families. You can visit FordCares.com for more information.

Patrick will also race the Warriors in Pink Fusion on October 8 for the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.