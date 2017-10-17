Cute Daihatsu DN Compagno Concept to Debut at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Daihatsu has not been seen on our shores since 1992. Anyone remember the Charade or an SUV named Rocky? You are not alone.

If you travel south of the border to countries like Costa Rica, chances are you’ve seen plenty of kei cars and people movers by Daihatsu. Heck, maybe you even rented one. They are fun little cars basically powered by motorcycle engines.

The company makes cute mini-vehicles for emerging markets and small cars for Toyota, which owns a controlling stake in the automaker.

For this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, Daihatsu will debut the DN Compagno, a compact car for active seniors. My granny could probably roll in one but my grandad would rather walk—he was a Cadillac man.

The stylish four-door coupe is based on the original Compagno, which was made from 1963 to 1970. It was designed in collaboration with Italian coach-builder Vignale. The Fiat friendly car was available as a two- or four-door sedan, a pickup, van, and a convertible.

Daihatsu says its 2018 version “comfortably seats two adults and provides colorful support to post-retirement lives.”

It is powered by “a 1,000 cc turbo power train” and there is also a 1,200 cc hybrid in the works. It features a chrome cascading grille, a sweet panoramic roof, and tiny cameras instead of mirrors.

While the exterior is all 1960’s mod with a dash of the 1990s, the interior and dash is all “Buck Rogers” with an illuminated V-shaped dash, and touch screen.

The steering wheel is wrapped in a leather with suede or an Alcantara type of material and red stitching.

No other details were provided about the concept, but the company will also be exhibiting the DN Pro Cargo electric vehicle, DN U-Space mini van for “busy mothers,” DN Trec SUV for active folks, and a DN Multisix compact car.

Fun—just don’t expect to see any of them in the U.S. anytime soon, if ever. Sorry granny.