/ Crystal-encrusted Lamborghini Huracán Spotted on London Streets

Call us crazy, but for some reason this bedazzled Lamborghini Huracán isn’t a travesty of bad taste and too much money. Yes, it may be eye-watering to many, but outrageous style is what Lamborghini is known for. And this Swarovski crystal-coated Huracán seems like the logical apex of Lamborghini style and ridiculousness.

According to its owner, the ruby Lamborghini Huracán is covered in more than 1.3 million Swarovski gems and is owned by Russian model and fashion designer, Daria Radionova. The 25-year-old previously had a Mercedes-Benz CLS and a Bentley Continental GT that she had covered in crystals as well, but she switched to the Lamborghini you see here.

Vinceri, a company that specializes in Swarovski crystal applications, recently completed the transformation. You can see the time-lapse video of the company’s application of the crystals here.

As to how much the transformation cost, everyone involved is staying fairly mum. However, Radionova’s previous crystal treatment for her Mercedes is rumored to cost more than $40,000, and given the nature of Sant’Agata’s beautiful bull, the adornment for it likely wasn’t cheaper.

All that said, we’re not sure if Radionova and Vinceri went far enough with the build. While the exterior is bedazzled to the max, the interior remains stock. If we were going all out with Swarovski crystals on a Lamborghini, we’d make sure we finished the job and made the interior equally ostentatious. It’s the only logical thing to do.