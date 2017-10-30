Country Star Luke Byran Tricks Out Chevrolet Suburban Concept for SEMA

Chevrolet designers and country crooner Luke Bryan joined forces to create a stylish Suburban that would be right at home in one of the star’s music videos.

The tricked out truck rings true just like Bryan’s hit song, “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day.”

His dream Suburban is sharing crowded floor space at the 2017 SEMA show along with Camaros, Corvettes, and fancy new crate engines.

“Chevy has been part of our family and a part of our work life on the farm for as long as I can remember,” said Bryan in a release.

“If you were a Bryan, you drove a Chevy—and I’m a longtime Suburban owner. This partnership is a natural fit for me and this unique Suburban represents everything I and my family want for our outdoor adventures.”

And maybe some indoor adventures too. Byran’s 2018 Suburban concept packs a 5.3-liter V-8 engine that offers 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Suburban’s suspension was lifted and now rides on modified 22-inch wheels mounted on 35-inch-tall off-road tires. Chevy says there’s a roof-mounted equipment carrier with a fishing rod holder, which comes in mighty handy when Bryan isn’t out “Huntin’” for a parking space.

“This concept is all about maximizing the Suburban’s space and utility for a family that truly enjoys hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities,” said Todd Parker, Chevrolet design director in a statement.

“There’s plenty of room for all their gear, along with added amenities that make the journey more enjoyable.”

Sure, but what about the “Lovin’ Every Day” part?

Bryan’s “Lovin'” machine sports a coat of Hunter Bronze paint with Dark Carbon accents and camouflage graphics, a roof-mounted light rack, and a custom lower front end.

The Suburban has an 8,000-pound trailering rating and its liftgate was re-engineered to swing outward rather than upward says Chevy.

“If you live in that hunting, fishing, loving every day mentality, you’re going to be a little more stress-free,” says Bryan.

“And your quality of life will be a little better.”

No doubt about that.