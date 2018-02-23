Corbellati Missile Concept Takes Aim at Geneva

Move over Aspark Owl—Italian newbie Corbellati is taking aim at this year’s Geneva Motor Show with a super fast mystery car it calls the Missile.

The lipstick red Missile will makes its global debut in Switzerland next month. It claims to be quicker than the Koenigsegg Agera and promises a top speed that’s over 311 mph—that’s even faster than Hennessey’s dream machine, the 1,600-hp Venon F5 that’s also Geneva bound.

The Missile packs a 9.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine that delivers a staggering 1,800 hp and 1,733 lb-ft of torque. The V-8 is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Why? Why the hell not?

Steering is rack and pinion and the Missile features handmade carbon-fiber bodywork. It rolls on 20-inch 265/35 tires up front and 345/30 at the rear.

Its braking system employs “carbon ceramic disks” and it has a “self-leveling double quadrilateral air suspension.” The Missile measures 184 x 80.3 x 46 inches and has a wheelbase of 112.2 inches. Ground clearance is a low 4.72 inches.

According to the company’s Facebook page, it was founded in 2015 and its mission is “to build the fastest road car.”

The company’s Instagram account says, “We are the Corbellati Family, creators of jewelry since 70 years, art enthusiasts and artists; Today the last generation is greatly passionate about sports cars and has the dream of making a car that at the same time is a jewel.”

That dream must also include classic Ferraris and Alfa Romeos that surely must be the inspiration for its artistic homage.

After its premiere in Geneva on March 6, the company plans to showcase its rolling jewel at the top marques in Monaco.