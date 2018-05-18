/ Coolest Cars and Trucks Coming to the Sixth Annual Carroll Shelby Tribute Car Show

Shelby American unveiled its 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake continuation series and showed off its new Shelby Series 2 roadster at its garage in Gardena, California this week.

The continuation Super Snake production is limited to 10 fastbacks at $250,000 a pop. Shelby’ Series 2 roadster is based on the company’s 1999 Series 1 sports car and will be limited to only four examples.

Pricing wasn’t announced but you can expect to pay big bucks if you want one. The handcrafted two-seater is available with an in-house 427 aluminum FE big block or a Windsor small block mated to a custom designed ZF five-speed transaxle.

“Carroll Shelby’s first ‘clean sheet’ car, was the Shelby Series 1,” said Joe Conway, Shelby American CEO, in a statement.

“Carroll always intended for that innovative chassis to be the first in a line of modern sports cars, which is why he called it the Series 1. The new Shelby Series 2 is the evolution of that minimalist car, offering breathtaking performance in a modern two seat roadster.”

While touring the historic garage in Gardena our photographer also got a sneak preview of some of the hot metal that fans could see this weekend at the Sixth Annual Carroll Shelby Tribute Car Show—the Shelby Raptor Baja, vintage Cobras, more Mustangs, and even a few Shelby Dodges.

The family-friendly event is free is held on Saturday May 8 and open to the public from 9 am to 3 pm at Carroll Shelby International at 19021 South Figueroa St. in Gardena.

Fans can check out the car show, food trucks, a presentation by the Original Venice Crew, live music by the Chuck Alvarez Band, and there’s a special screening of the Steve McQueen car classic “Bullitt.” Good times.

For more information visit carrollshelbytribute.com.

Photos by Eleonor Segura.