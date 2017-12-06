Configure Your Dream 2019 Lamborghini Urus Now

This week, Lamborghini finally revealed its latest SUV, the Urus. We’d already driven the SUV in camouflaged form the month before, but this was the first time we’d seen it undisguised.

At almost the same time, Lamborghini launched the Urus’ online configurator. So the question is, if you were buying a Lamborghini Urus, how would you configure it?

For inspiration, Lamborghini suggests a few stock configurations, but once you get started, you can swap out paint, wheels, and other options to fit your tastes.

Three standard and ten metallic paint colors give you plenty of choices. We happen to like Blu Eleos, but since this is a Lamborghini SUV, we wouldn’t blame you for picking something bolder like Giallo Auge or Rosso Anteros. Then it’s time to pick your rims, your caliper colors, and a styling package before customizing the interior.

In the cabin, you get your choice of several leather combinations, special trim, and three different looks for the steering wheel. Do you want a rear-seat entertainment package? Or a Bang & Olufsen sound system? What about an optional off-road mode that also includes a towing setup? It’s all available for a price.

Of course, those aren’t the only things you can customize. There’s also a long list of options, including a head-up display, lane-keep assist, winter tires, a roof box, and even a heat-reflective windshield.

The options list is long, and the unique combinations are pretty close to endless, so head to Facebook and let us know how you’d configure your ideal Urus.