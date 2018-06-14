The Concepts of the 2018 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este celebrates mostly the aged and the historical, eschewing bleeding edge hypercars for coachbuilt phaetons and retired motorsports legends. Even so, there’s still some newness to be found on the edges of the show. Aside from a rather extensive display of the current Rolls-Royce lineup, a handful of concept cars strut their stuff close to the entrance. There aren’t many, so we compiled the entire concept showfield here.

Genesis Essentia

After a meteoric debut at the 2018 New York auto show, the Essentia classed up the shores of Lake Como. Genesis created this deliciously svelte coupe as a waypoint for future design and what we can expect from the budding South Korean luxury automaker. It’s requisitely high-tech, utilizing a carbon fiber monocoque and powerful electric drivetrain.

Mazda Vision Coupe Concept

As a spiritual follow-up to the crimson RX-Vision concept from 2015, the year-old Mazda Vision Coupe was on-hand to remind attendees that Mazda still makes some of the handsomest cars around. Of course, the Vision Coupe is far from production, but it gives us reassurance that Mazda has no intention of settling down.

BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept

Technically, this is the second car to wear the mythical M8 badge, but since the first car never made it past prototype stage and was hidden in BMW’s Giftschrank (poison storage) garage for conceptual misfits for over a decade, we’ll say this is the first glimpse at a real-deal M8. Provided it comes to fruition, the Gran Coupe variant should lock horns with the Porsche Panamera and Audi RS7.

Ferrari P38 Deborah

Although this gorgeous coupe is a one-off project built for a very special, very wealthy customer and not really a concept, we’ll let it slide on the grounds it was parked amongst the other concepts. As part of Ferrari’s hallowed “Special Projects” family, the SP38 is based on the bones of a 488 GTB. While the spectacular bodywork is all new, the 488’s 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 still provides the power, pushing out 662 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque.

GFG Style Sibylla

This one was a head-scratcher. Apparently, GFG is a design house founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro following his departure from Italdesign. GFG partnered with Envision, a Chinese smart energy company to create the Sibylla you see here, originally debuting at this year’s Geneva auto show. Befitting its roots, power comes from two electric motors.