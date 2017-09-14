Classic Cars 40 Years or Older No Longer Have to Pass MOT in the U.K.

It’s about to become a whole lot easier to own a classic car in the U.K. According to a report from Classic and Sports Car, the Department of Transport revealed cars 40 years and older no longer need to pass the annual inspection and road-worthiness test known as the “”MOT.”

Similar to state inspections in the U.S., the MOT tests safety, efficiency, and road-worthiness of cars over three years old. For some vintage cars, it’s difficult to pass these sometimes rigorous standards, and presents a stressful and expensive component to classic car ownership.

Previously, the only cars that were MOT exempt were vehicles registered before 1960. Under the new regulation, all cars beginning in 1978 are now free from the MOT’s grasp. This 40-year requirement is rolling, meaning the cars must simply meet 40 years of age, and not a specific year, much like California’s CARB regulations that requires cars manufactured after 1975 to meet the contemporary emissions standards.

The report does mention that heavily modified classics still need to pass MOT, and should submit themselves to an initial MOT to determine whether or not the modifications are enough to require an annual checkup.

The new MOT regulations go into effect on May 20th, 2018.