Bow Ties Rule Majestics New Year’s Day Picnic

2017 may turn out to be the year of the Bow Tie considering all of the great press the all-electric Bolt has received to date. Who knows, maybe future car shows will be filled with tricked out, candy colored Chevrolet Bolts, Volts, or even Camaros.

It still may be years away, but in the meantime, a legion of vintage Impalas, Bel Airs, and customized Cadillacs still rule the classic car circuit.

We caught up with a group of them celebrating 2017 at the annual Majestics New Year’s Day Picnic. This year’s event was the car club’s 20th anniversary picnic and it was held in Wilmington, California, where the cool cars, colorful crowd, and smoked barbecue ribs reigned supreme.

Giovanni “Little John” Bertoldi founded the Majestics Car Club in the early 1970s, according to our friends at Lowrider. Since then, dozens of satellite chapters have rolled out throughout the U.S.

Vintage vehicles from Southern California and several other states converged on a cramped parking lot of a local ballpark. Even though there wasn’t quite enough room to parade or bounce cars, there was enough space to take in all the shimmering paint and customized classics.

At this year’s picnic, light blue, ruby red, and jet black continue to lead the field, with purple flake, sea foam green, and brilliant orange creeping up the charts.

Two-door Chevrolet Impalas and big body Cadillacs easily out numbered the majority of the radical rides, but there were a few Monte Carlos, Caprices and Cutlasses to ogle as well.

Check out our photo gallery of highlights from this year’s event. Who knows, maybe it will inspire some folks to trick out their more modern day Bow Ties for next year’s big shindig.