Chevrolet Launches Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan—In anticipation of the annual SEMA convention in Las Vegas and its usual upcoming slew of custom one-offs designed for that extravaganza, Chevrolet unveiled two special trim packages for its Colorado ZR2 pickup truck.

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition and Dusk Edition actually are two variations of the same theme, which is to black out all the bright trim on the off-road-style truck.

For the package, the 4×4 ZR2 gets black 17-inch, five-spoke wheels (including the spare), black bow tie badges, a sport-bar with off-road LED lights, and ZR2 logos on the sport-bar sail panels.

The Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition combines these black trim pieces with black paint, while the Colorado ZR2 Dusk Edition simply means you don’t have to go all Johnny Cash on your Chevy, and can pick any other paint color for the truck.

Other ZR2 features remain, including the “more aggressive” hood and grille, and trimmed front and rear bumpers for better approach and departure angles.

The Chevy Colorado ZR2 sits two-inches higher than the standard midsize truck, and has a 3.5-inch wider front and rear track.

The ZR2 package includes front and rear electronic locking differentials, hill descent control, an aluminum skidplate to protect the radiator and oil pan, Autotrac transfer case, modified rear axle with a 3.42:1 ratio, and a special off-road mode setting.

You can order a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition or Dusk Edition now, and the trucks will arrive on dealers’ lots in four to six weeks.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) meets in Las Vegas, October 31 to November 3.