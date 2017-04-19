Chevrolet FNR-X Concept is an All-Purpose Plug-in Hybrid

GM calls its latest creation, the Chevrolet FNR-X Concept that made its world premiere at the 2017 Shanghai auto show, an “all purpose sports concept vehicle.” Behind the fancy descriptor is a plug-in hybrid crossover bearing styling with plenty of attitude.

Though decidedly a concept, it is far closer to being a production ready vehicle than GM’s last Shanghai concept, the futuristic Chevrolet-FNR (Find New Roads) concept vehicle, which was shown in 2015. Both were created by GM’s joint venture with the Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center.

“The Chevrolet-FNR is one of Chevrolet’s most forward-thinking concept cars, truly exemplifying the brand’s passion for innovation and ingenuity,” said Alan Batey, GM executive vice president, in a statement.

Up front, the concept sports dynamic digital LED headlights and a gold Bow Tie that is centered between the hood line and wide bumper with active grille shutters.

On the sides are rear-hinged rear doors that can be controlled remotely and high-tech cameras instead of traditional mirrors.

Around back, rear spoilers and side skirts move up and down depending on which driving mode is used.

Inside, the FNR-X gets high-tech fabrics, a sport steering wheel, and split-folding second-row seats for plenty of cargo space.

Chevrolet says that the plug-in hybrid EV can switch between its engine and electric motor (no details were provided on either). There are two driving modes V (Versatility) and S (Sport), which also adjust the FNR-X’s adaptive suspension.

It also offers intelligent adaptive control systems and Chevy claims it has switchable wheel blades that adjust automatically during high-speeds to reduce wind drag.

While it is only in its concept stage, we think Chevrolet is on the right track with the FNR-X and hope to see a version in the U.S. soon.