Chevrolet Equinox Diesel Claims 577 Miles of Range

Say what you will about diesel vehicles, but one big benefit they offer is improved fuel economy over their gasoline counterparts. Such is the case for the diesel-powered version of the Chevrolet Equinox, which achieves a 32 mpg rating in combined city and highway fuel economy, according to estimates from the EPA. The most fuel efficient gas-powered Equinox nets just 28 mpg, for comparison.

Highway fuel economy is also commendable in the diesel Equinox at 39 mpg. The gas version tops out at 32 mpg on the highway. City fuel economy has yet to be revealed.

For improved fuel economy, you’ll sacrifice a bit of power. The Equinox’s 1.6-liter turbodiesel engine produces 137 hp, down from 170 hp in the gas 1.5-liter turbo and 252 hp from the 2.0-liter turbo. Fortunately, torque is a healthy 240 lb-ft with the diesel.

The diesel Equinox doesn’t really have any direct competitors, for now. But Mazda is prepping a CX-5 diesel for the U.S. market. That model will feature a 2.2-liter diesel engine, and it’s said to offer hybrid levels of fuel efficiency.

Chevy’s new diesel promises an estimated 577 miles of highway range, meaning drivers should be able to travel quite a long distance before filling up. The automaker calls the 1.6-liter unit the “Whisper Diesel,” and GM claims the engine is 65 percent quieter than the Jaguar F-Pace 2.0-liter diesel. That model achieves 26/33/29 mpg city/highway/combined.

Expect to see the diesel Equinox to roll into dealerships very soon.