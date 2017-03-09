Chevrolet Debuts Wicked Camaro GT4.R

After previewing the Camaro GT4.R last month, Chevrolet has finally dropped photos of the upcoming factory-built racecar. The Camaro GT4.R is a fully race-ready racer built to global GT4 regulations. When it goes on sale it will be eligible to compete in both the IMSA Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge GS Class and in the Pirelli World Challenge GTS class. It will also be able to race in other series in the GT4 class around the globe.

Based on the Camaro ZL1 1LE, the Camaro GT4.R was developed by Pratt & Miller Engineering, the same racing group that builds Chevrolet’s LeMans C7.Rs. The 6.4-liter supercharged V-8 engine from the road-going Camaro ZL1 has been replaced by a race spec dry-sump-lubricated 6.2-liter LT1 V-8 engine and mated to an Xtrac-sourced six-speed sequential transmission with pneumatic paddle shifts.

Furthermore, the Camaro GT4.R features an adjustable traction control, an Xtrac limited-slip racing differential, two-way adjustable Ohlins Racing coil-overs, six-piston mono-block Brembo calipers in the front, an adjustable ABS system, and an aerodynamic package that features a heavily revised rear wing, front splitter, and front dive planes.

This weekend, the GT4.R will make its debut at the Pirelli World Challenge race in St. Petersburg, Florida and be campaigned by the Illinois-based Blackdog Speed Shop while being driven by Lawson Aschenbach, a four-time Pirelli World Challenge champion, and Tony Gaples. Chevrolet also released that the Camaro GT4.R’s debut in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge will be in the Grand Sport Class at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas this May.

Chevrolet hasn’t released pricing on the upcoming racecar, but order books are apparently open to teams looking to swap their old Z/28.Rs in for the new Camaro GT4.R. So it looks like it may be time to break open your piggybanks.