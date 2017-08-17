Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Gears Up for Competition Debut

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 will make its racing debut this weekend at “Vegas to Reno,” which is billed as the longest off-road race in the U.S.

The formidable truck will compete in a class of stock production midsize pickups and SUVs. It retains the ZR2’s original 3.6-liter V-6 engine and eight-speed transmission, but Hall Racing has added a roll cage, racing seats with safety harnesses, and a special 44-gallon fuel tank to the truck. Other updates include a modified version of the ZR2’s Multimatic DSSV damper technology, KC HiLites racing lights, two-way radios, and GPS.

Chevrolet says the Hall Racing ZR2 will help test out possible new performance parts for the regular ZR2 and the standard Colorado. “Racing them allows us to quickly understand their performance attributes and reliability in the extreme environment of off-road racing, ensuring the highest performing components for Colorado customers,” said Russ O’Blenes, GM director of Performance Variants, Parts and Motorsports, in a release.

“Vegas to Reno” is a one-day race starting Friday morning in Las Vegas and ending in Reno, Nevada. More than 350 off-roaders are expected to participate in the grueling event. They’ll trek 550 miles across rugged terrain that includes desert wallows, dry lake beds, and mountain passes as high as 8,000 feet above sea level.

Chevy is in capable hands with Hall Racing. The team has an impressive track record in the Baja 1000 and has raced many GM vehicles in the SCORE series and Best in the Desert series.

The standard Colorado ZR2 gets a 2-inch lift as well as a wider track and flared fenders. Exclusive 17×8-inch aluminum alloy wheels are paired with 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires. The V-6 makes 308 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque, while a 2.8-liter turbodiesel I-4 is another option that produces 186 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.