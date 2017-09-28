Chevrolet Trucks Celebrates Centennial with 2018 Silverado and Colorado Special Editions

DALLAS, Texas—It’s fitting for Chevrolet to celebrate the centennial of its production trucks at the State Fair of Texas since the Lone Star State buys one in five of all trucks sold in the U.S.

To mark the occasion, Chevy introduced the Special Edition Silverado and Colorado, which each wear a special Bow Tie designed with queues from the brand’s history of 100 years since the production of its first truck.

Back in 1918, the Chevrolet One-Ton truck had a four-cylinder engine under the hood that offered 36 horsepower. It had a top speed of 25 mph.

The Special Edition trim will be available on the 2018 Silverado LTZ Z71 crew cab and Colorado Z71 crew and extended cab.

Both models share Centennial Blue paint, a spray-in bedliner, and heritage emblems throughout the interior and exterior.

Chevy also built a customized 1967 C-10 show stopper for the special occasion and it can also be seen at the fair through October 22 before moving on to SEMA later in the month.

“The Chevy Trucks Centennial is a huge milestone for us, and is equally important to our customers,” said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks advertising and marketing director.

“That’s why we will be celebrating 100 years of Chevy Trucks over the course of the next 100 days. It’s important that we share this celebration with our loyal customers who have helped us achieve this accomplishment.”

The Special Edition Silverado gets 22-inch painted wheels with chrome inserts and 22-inch all-terrain tires. The Colorado variant receives LT Optional 18-inch wheels with a monochromatic cap.

Chevy’s Truck Legends program seeks to connect these customers by offering events and experiences to members. To join they must either own a truck with over 100,000 miles on it, or purchased or leased at least one new Chevy truck. They’ll also have access to exclusive branded merchandise.

The Centennial Celebration runs for a hundred days and ends on December 16 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Truck Legends members have priority access to the invite-only event where attendees will have the chance to drive Chevy’s newest products and to meet fans of the brand like Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Silverado Centennial Editions will be available at dealerships in October and Colorado Centennial Editions will be available in November. Pricing has not been announced at this time.