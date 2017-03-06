Chevrolet Camaro Track Concept Teased

Chevrolet is getting ready to debut a special green Camaro at the Geneva Motor Show later this week. A few teaser photos have been released on Facebook, showing off a potential mid-range Camaro variant for Europe.

The Chevrolet Camaro Track Concept “combines the qualities of a fast sports coupe for daily road use with the high-performance features for track use on weekends,” the automaker said in a press release. Look for a special slime green paint job, Track badging, 20-inch wheels with wider tires, and more powerful Brembo brakes. To further improve performance, Chevrolet also made special tweaks to the chassis, lowering the car’s center of gravity by 30 mm.

It’s apparent from the Facebook photos that Chevrolet is preparing to bring a host of performance cars to the showroom floor in Geneva. Alongside the Camaro Track Concept, Chevrolet will also show off the Corvette Grand Sport, Corvette Z06, and Camaro V-8.

We don’t know much more about the Camaro Track Concept at this point, but it looks like it takes after the Camaro SS with 1LE package. Stay tuned for more information later this week when the Geneva Motor Show opens.