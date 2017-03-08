Chevrolet Camaro Track Concept Touts 1LE Performance Parts

Debuting at the Geneva Motor Show, the Chevrolet Camaro Track Concept is a mean, green Camaro SS 1LE for Europe.

Although just a concept, the special Camaro receives official Chevrolet performance parts that are offered in the U.S. Chevy says a selection of performance parts will be available in Europe in the near future.

Under the hood is a 6.2-liter V-8 engine delivering 453 hp. Mechanical upgrades include an FE4 suspension with magnetic dampers that has been lowered by 30mm, an electronic limited-slip differential, dual-mode performance exhaust, Brembo brakes, and additional coolers for the engine, transmission, and differential.

Lest you’re blinded by the brilliant green paint job, you’ll notice the Track Concept features smoked rear taillamps and a more aggressive front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser. The model rests on 20-inch gloss black wheels wrapped with Goodyear Eagle F1 supercar tires, helping lateral acceleration to exceed 1 g. A black bowtie emblem and three-piece rear spoiler top it all off. Inside, the Camaro Track Concept boasts Recaro seats, a suede flat-bottomed steering wheel, suede knee pads and center console arm rest, aluminum pedals, and performance floor mats.

Chevrolet says the Camaro Track Concept is suitable both for everyday driving and tearing up the track. Alongside the concept, Chevrolet also showed off the Corvette Grand Sport, Corvette Z06, and Camaro V-8 in Geneva.